Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) to Hold

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. is based in CHINO, Calif. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Shares of NASDAQ KRT opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. Karat Packaging has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.54.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Karat Packaging will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRT. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter worth about $121,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter worth about $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

