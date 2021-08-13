Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) to Hold

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get DCC alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DCCPF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DCC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

OTCMKTS:DCCPF remained flat at $$84.96 during midday trading on Thursday. DCC has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DCC (DCCPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.