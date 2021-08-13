Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) to Sell

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Kepler Capital Markets raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cheuvreux raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

DDAIF stock opened at $88.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.06.

About Daimler

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

