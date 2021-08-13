Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) to Hold

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

CMPGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $712.00.

OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.46 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78.

About Compass Group

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

