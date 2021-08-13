Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) to Sell

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia. It is the third-biggest gold mining company globally in terms of production. The company has a portfolio of long-life, relatively low-cost assets and differing orebody types located across major gold producing regions around the world. The company’s 14 operations are located across nine countries and its operating assets are supported by extensive exploration activities. “

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AU has been the subject of several other research reports. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.56. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $30.78.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth about $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngloGold Ashanti (AU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.