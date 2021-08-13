Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $148.31 Million

Analysts expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to post $148.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $208.00 million. Plug Power reported sales of $106.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year sales of $499.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $466.97 million to $617.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $757.56 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $890.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11).

PLUG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.69.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,099,000 after acquiring an additional 93,535 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at $6,167,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after acquiring an additional 33,963 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $2,749,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 95,324 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.07. 1,139,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,235,473. Plug Power has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

