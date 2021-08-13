Zacks: Brokerages Expect Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. Modine Manufacturing posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Modine Manufacturing.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%.

MOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 30.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,125,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,848,000 after purchasing an additional 723,187 shares during the period. HCSF Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $7,385,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 140.1% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 813,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 474,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 28.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,942,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,685,000 after purchasing an additional 432,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 131.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 392,705 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $14.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $740.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.48. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $18.54.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Modine Manufacturing (MOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.