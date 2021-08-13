Zacks: Brokerages Expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). MannKind reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MannKind.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the second quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in MannKind in the first quarter worth about $39,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in MannKind in the second quarter worth about $63,000. 45.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.09 on Friday. MannKind has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.45.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MannKind (MNKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.