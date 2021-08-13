Zacks: Brokerages Expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to post $7.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.58 million and the lowest is $7.40 million. C4 Therapeutics reported sales of $8.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $29.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $30.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.85 million, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $30.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCCC. HC Wainwright began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of CCCC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.35. The stock had a trading volume of 146,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97.

In other news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $510,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $28,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,462 shares of company stock worth $2,732,926 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,048,000 after buying an additional 257,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,882 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 579,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,920,000 after acquiring an additional 240,894 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,578,000 after acquiring an additional 304,482 shares during the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

