Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.18). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.78). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07.

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 62,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,693. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.71. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCLI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 35,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

