Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Benchmark downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.57.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $125.87 on Friday. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $108.15 and a twelve month high of $162.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,928. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,083,000 after buying an additional 2,557,553 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,546,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,274,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Aspen Technology by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,491,000 after buying an additional 203,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,210,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,518,000 after buying an additional 75,929 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Aspen Technology by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,136,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,355,000 after buying an additional 217,491 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

