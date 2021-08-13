Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will post sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.98 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year sales of $11.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $11.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.99 billion to $12.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alcoa.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,807 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,422,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,652,000 after purchasing an additional 435,352 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,958,000 after purchasing an additional 250,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 20.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,243,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,323,000 after purchasing an additional 728,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,114,000 after purchasing an additional 136,678 shares during the last quarter.

AA opened at $45.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $45.40. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.64.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcoa (AA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.