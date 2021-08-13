Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.76 Million

Brokerages forecast that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will post sales of $272.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $287.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $254.49 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $225.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.57.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,042.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $128,027.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,755 shares of company stock worth $482,433. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 378.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Pegasystems by 44.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in Pegasystems by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems stock opened at $126.54 on Friday. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $109.06 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 790.88 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

