Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.37. Nomad Foods reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,436,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,443,000 after acquiring an additional 69,705 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 233.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 219,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 153,347 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 248.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 213,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 151,949 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.21. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

