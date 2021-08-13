Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.15). Liquidia posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of LQDA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,466. The company has a market cap of $132.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.59. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 197.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

