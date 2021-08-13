Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $699.72 Million

Equities analysts expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to announce $699.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $694.90 million and the highest is $704.53 million. Lazard posted sales of $569.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth $1,016,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,462,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,191,000 after buying an additional 41,411 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.41. 275,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,423. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Lazard has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $48.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

