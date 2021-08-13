Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will report $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Avangrid posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

AGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

AGR traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $54.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

