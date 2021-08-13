Zacks: Analysts Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to Post $0.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.38. Veeco Instruments reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VECO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

VECO stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.55. 515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,227. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.55 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VECO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,420,000 after purchasing an additional 338,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,235,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,870,000 after acquiring an additional 115,487 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 20.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,529,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,074,000 after acquiring an additional 434,802 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,111,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after acquiring an additional 57,567 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,777,000 after purchasing an additional 39,806 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

