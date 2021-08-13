Zacks: Analysts Expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Southwestern Energy reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 262.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%.

SWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

SWN stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 86,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,157,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.17. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.