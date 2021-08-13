Zacks: Analysts Expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Southwestern Energy reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 262.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%.

SWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

SWN stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 86,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,157,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.17. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

