Zacks: Analysts Expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to Post $1.08 EPS

Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.11. Raytheon Technologies reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 118,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,798,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,571. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.75. The company has a market capitalization of $132.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

