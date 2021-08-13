Zacks: Analysts Expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will announce $33.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.24 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted sales of $27.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year sales of $136.82 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $145.29 million, with estimates ranging from $132.69 million to $157.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLYM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLYM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,729. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $711.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

