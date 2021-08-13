Zacks: Analysts Expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.42. PGT Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of PGTI traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.59. 30,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,239. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $74,426. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,591,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,176,000 after acquiring an additional 398,653 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,749,000 after buying an additional 217,316 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,054,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,504,000 after buying an additional 198,371 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 796,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after buying an additional 197,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,014,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,567,000 after buying an additional 194,112 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

