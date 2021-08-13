Zacks: Analysts Expect Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Moleculin Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.78). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.94. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $8.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 449.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 195,789 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

