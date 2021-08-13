Zacks: Analysts Expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.38. Aviat Networks posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aviat Networks.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVNW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Aviat Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 50,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aviat Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Aviat Networks by 12.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the first quarter worth about $219,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVNW opened at $39.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.98. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The company has a market capitalization of $440.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.16.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

