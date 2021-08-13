Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69. Voya Financial posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Voya Financial.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

VOYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

VOYA stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.07. The company had a trading volume of 73,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,673. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.43. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $70.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $785,230. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 10,283 shares during the period. First American Bank raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.