Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Timken’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. The Timken reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Timken will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

NYSE TKR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,887. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.50. The Timken has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $3,348,009.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,614,516.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Timken by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Timken by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Timken by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

