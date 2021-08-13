Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The Liberty SiriusXM Group reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,766.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.03 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.70. 21,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,309. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $48.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,426,000 after buying an additional 271,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,302,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,346,000 after acquiring an additional 424,167 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,637,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,901,000 after acquiring an additional 324,044 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,772,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,624,000 after acquiring an additional 86,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,753,000 after buying an additional 897,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

