Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) will report ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Prelude Therapeutics posted earnings of ($5.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.97). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.75) to ($1.99). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Prelude Therapeutics.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRLD shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prelude Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of PRLD stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.00. 429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,465. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $95.38.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $466,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $709,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,333 shares of company stock worth $2,359,972 over the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 12.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 24,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,238,000 after acquiring an additional 258,627 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 33.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 375,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 94,002 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,552,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,598,000 after acquiring an additional 300,392 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

