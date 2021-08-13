Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to Post -$0.46 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will report ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 206.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.53) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,752,000 after buying an additional 40,592 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 976,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34,725 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 743,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,023,000 after buying an additional 65,144 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 387,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,213,000 after buying an additional 22,280 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAR traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $63.35. The company had a trading volume of 137,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 1.88. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

