Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.88 Million

Equities analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will announce sales of $407.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $394.02 million and the highest is $421.73 million. NuStar Energy reported sales of $362.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NuStar Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 384,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 112.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 33.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 58.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.08. 356,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,278. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.72. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $20.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.70%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuStar Energy (NS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.