Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Lumen Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%.

Several research firms have commented on LUMN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

LUMN remained flat at $$12.13 during trading on Friday. 392,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,861,524. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.07. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,805,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,426,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $134,735,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,459,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593,568 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

