Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $335.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) will announce $335.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingsoft Cloud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $336.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $334.95 million. Kingsoft Cloud reported sales of $217.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kingsoft Cloud.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie dropped their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 756,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,752 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,135,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

