Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $256.60 Million

Equities analysts expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to report sales of $256.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $257.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $255.70 million. CONMED posted sales of $237.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNMD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $123.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CONMED has a twelve month low of $69.60 and a twelve month high of $146.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 70.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $5,593,615.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,433.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $131,558.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,170.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in CONMED by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 2.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CONMED by 0.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 1.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in CONMED by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

