Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to announce ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.32). Castle Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.71.

NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.65. 154,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,269. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.38. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -93.87 and a beta of 0.42.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $701,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 523,904 shares in the company, valued at $36,767,582.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $2,252,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,080 shares of company stock worth $10,939,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

