Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. Avient reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

Shares of Avient stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.38. 314,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,153. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avient has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is 49.13%.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Avient during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Avient during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Avient during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 15,691.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

