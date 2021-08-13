Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will announce $1.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.54. Automatic Data Processing posted earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.17. 1,002,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,411. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $217.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

