Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of YMTX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.47. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,452. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $96.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

