Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.8% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 53.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

DIS stock traded up $5.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.32. The company had a trading volume of 614,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,737,043. The stock has a market cap of $334.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.72, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

