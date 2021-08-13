Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ:YTEN opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.31. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,123.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Yield10 Bioscience by 2,245,144.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 202,063 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Yield10 Bioscience by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 189,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. 25.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

