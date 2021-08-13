YENTEN (YTN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $128.00

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last seven days, YENTEN has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a market cap of $120,045.11 and $128.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,685.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.79 or 0.06886365 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.02 or 0.00381710 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $644.77 or 0.01352139 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00132277 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.18 or 0.00564484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.64 or 0.00341063 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006244 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.10 or 0.00298003 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

