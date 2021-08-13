Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the July 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Yara International ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yara International ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,425. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $28.56.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.