Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.

Xylem has raised its dividend payment by 44.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.23. 888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,329. Xylem has a 1 year low of $78.40 and a 1 year high of $131.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.24.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

