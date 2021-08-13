XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,649.33 ($73.81). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 5,610 ($73.30), with a volume of 12,658 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of XP Power from GBX 5,945 ($77.67) to GBX 6,050 ($79.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 30.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,309.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

About XP Power (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

