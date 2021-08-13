Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Issues Earnings Results

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($1.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xometry updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

XMTR stock traded down $7.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.12. 4,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,168. Xometry has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $97.57.

Get Xometry alerts:

XMTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.