XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XOMA were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in XOMA by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in XOMA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,547,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in XOMA by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in XOMA by 4.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Get XOMA alerts:

In related news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $303,487.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOMA opened at $31.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.67 million, a PE ratio of 166.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.24. XOMA Co. has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $46.32.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. XOMA had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 11.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that XOMA Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOMA has been the subject of several research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on XOMA in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

XOMA Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA).

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.