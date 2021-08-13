Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $887.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will announce sales of $887.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $894.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $880.00 million. Xilinx posted sales of $766.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year sales of $3.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

XLNX traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.49. 110,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.63. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 1.00. Xilinx has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $154.93.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 53.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

