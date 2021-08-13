Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$6.00. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s previous close.

XBC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Eight Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.57.

Xebec Adsorption stock traded down C$0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.19. 2,285,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,962. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.11. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of C$3.00 and a 52 week high of C$11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$488.66 million and a PE ratio of -8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.030598 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

