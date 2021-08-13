Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target Lowered to C$4.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

XEBEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities cut Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.54.

Xebec Adsorption stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,728. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.31.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

