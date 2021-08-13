Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$3.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$6.00. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 64.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.31.

Shares of CVE XBC traded up C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a one year low of C$1.74 and a one year high of C$10.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.98.

In other Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 984,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,932,345.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

