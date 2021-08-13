Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 129.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.7% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 23,555 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 141,850 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.6% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 14,207 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 20.2% during the second quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 6,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WYNN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $97.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $143.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.23.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.14) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $291,472. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

